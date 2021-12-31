Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati.

In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.

Cincinnati answered with a field goal, but the offenses have been stagnant for much of the first half. The Crimson Tide found a field goal as well, but only hold a 10-3 lead in the second quarter.

Following the latest Cincinnati stop, the cameras panned to see how their fans reacted to the play. Cameras found one female fan in the stands making an interesting hand signal.

She broke out the “Horns Down” symbol that drives Texas Longhorns fans wild.

Check it out.

Why she did this against Alabama is anyone’s guess, but those on social media were loving her for it.

Can her team come back and win?