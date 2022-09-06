Look: Clemson Fans Already Calling For Quarterback Change

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: D.J. Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Only one quarter into the college football season, Clemson fans wanted a change under center.

The Tigers struggled to muster any offense early in Monday night's opener. Through four drives, they punted three times on three-and-outs and saw the other series end on a fumble.

As a result, viewers quickly called for Dabo Swinney to replace quarterback DJ Uiagalelei with freshman Cade Klubnik.

Fans might have calmed down during the second quarter.

A blocked punt gave the Tigers excellent field position at the 5-yard line. They ran every play until Will Shipley scored their first touchdown of the season on fourth-and-1.

Uiagalelei then led an eight-play, 67-yard drive resulting in a touchdown pass to Beaux Collins

With halftime approaching, the junior has now completed seven of 10 passes for 85 yards. He has 14 rushing yards on seven attempts.

It's now unlikely Swinney turns to Klubnik, but the five-star prospect could seize the starting role at some point this season. There's little margin for error when steering a No. 4-ranked team with national title aspirations.

The Tigers currently have a 14-0 lead over the Yellow Jackets in a game airing on ESPN.