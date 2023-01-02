Look: Coach Proposes To Girlfriend Following Bowl Game

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 02: Massimo Biscardi #29 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs stands near a memorial logo painted on the field for Mike Leach prior to the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Raymond James Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The ReliaQuest Bowl had just about everything on Monday afternoon.

Mississippi State, playing in honor of former coach Mike Leach, topped Illinois in a truly wild finish, somehow covering the spread (+3.5) despite the Illini having the ball with the final seconds ticking off the clock.

It was a truly wild finish.

The craziness continued following the game, too.

A Mississippi State assistant coach proposed to his girlfriend on the field following the game.

"If it wasn’t for Leach, I wouldn’t have had the chance to meet her," Jason Washington reportedly said.

Congrats to the happy couple!