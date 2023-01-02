Look: Coach Proposes To Girlfriend Following Bowl Game
The ReliaQuest Bowl had just about everything on Monday afternoon.
Mississippi State, playing in honor of former coach Mike Leach, topped Illinois in a truly wild finish, somehow covering the spread (+3.5) despite the Illini having the ball with the final seconds ticking off the clock.
It was a truly wild finish.
The craziness continued following the game, too.
A Mississippi State assistant coach proposed to his girlfriend on the field following the game.
"If it wasn’t for Leach, I wouldn’t have had the chance to meet her," Jason Washington reportedly said.
Congrats to the happy couple!