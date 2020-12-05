Look: Coastal Carolina’s Dance Team Has Message For Pat McAfee

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Conway, South Carolina ahead of one of the biggest games of the weekend.

No. 18 Coastal Carolina was set to face off against Liberty this weekend. However, Liberty dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak and was forced to withdraw from competition.

No. 13 BYU stepped up and will face off against the Chanticleers later this afternoon. The Cougars are trying to show they belong in the College Football Playoff race and a win today would certainly help.

Before the game kicks off, though, Coastal Carolina’s dance team had a message for one ESPN analyst. The dance team challenged Pat McAfee to a challenge if the Chanticleers take down the Cougars this afternoon.

McAfee, of course, obliged.

“There is now a life threatening stunt potentially on the line for the…MORMONS VS MULLETS showdown in Conway, South Carolina,” he said.

There is now a life threatening stunt potentially on the line for the.. 🗣🗣🗣 MORMONS VS MULLETS showdown in Conway, South Carolina. https://t.co/nGl2INjoX4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 5, 2020

The dance team is referencing a move McAfee pulled off during the 2019 college football season.

Before a huge matchup between Oklahoma and Baylor, McAfee did a belly flop from a boat in the river by Baylor’s stadium. The move quickly went viral and introduced the college football world to the personality that is Pat McAfee.

A belly flop into Coastal Carolina’s turf field might not feel too great, though.

McAfee might be rooting for BYU to get this win this afternoon.