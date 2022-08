CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 30: A general view of midfield prior to the Duke's Mayo Bowl between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

A college football bowl game revealed its new bowl game on Saturday afternoon.

It's pretty terrifying.

The Duke's Mayo Bowl announced on Saturday its new bowl game for the 2022 season.

"Y’all suggested. Y’all voted. Now our mascot officially has a name. World, meet Tubby," the bowl game tweeted.

If real, that's pretty terrifying.

Hide your children, everyone.