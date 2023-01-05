Look: College Football Analyst Predicts If Jim Harbaugh Will Leave

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh has again emerged as a candidate for an NFL return.

The Athletic reported Monday that sources expect the head coach to leave Michigan if he receives an NFL offer. A source close to Harbaugh said they believe it's "a done deal if he gets an offer."

Discussing the topic on Always College Football, Greg McElroy said he sees Harbaugh going pro after leading the Wolverines to their second straight Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance.

"I think Jim Harbaugh is going to the league. I really do," McElroy said. "I think he flirted with it last year, said, 'Hey, no way, never doing it again.' He double-stamped his legacy at Michigan by backing up what was an amazing performance in 2021, did it again in 2022."

McElroy suggested that Harbaugh could align with quarterback Derek Carr, who has likely played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders after getting benched. He mentioned the Indianapolis Colts as a potential landing spot for the duo.

The former quarterback added that he'd be "absolutely shocked" if there wasn't a "massive" move of a college coach going to the NFL.

Per The Athletic, Harbaugh spoke to Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about the head-coaching job. Harbaugh left the door open when saying he expects to stay put.

"Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching Michigan next year," Harbaugh told the Queen City News' Will Kunkel earlier this week.

Kunkel also reported that Harbaugh has "sincere interest" in the Panthers vacancy.

Harbaugh took the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl and won 49 games (playoff includes) over four seasons. He'd be a prominent candidate if leaping back to the NFL in 2023.