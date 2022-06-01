Look: College Football Analyst Releases Updated Bowl Projections

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes for a five yard touchdown ahead of Josh Proctor #41 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It's June 1 and the official start of summer is around the corner. Pretty soon, it will be time for college football training camps.

This morning, 247Sports updated its bowl projections for 2022-23. Analyst Brad Crawford is in charge of the picks, and he made one major change to his playoff field.

Back in April, Crawford had Alabama meeting Notre Dame and Ohio State facing Georgia in the two College Football Playoff semifinals. This time around, he removed the Fighting Irish and replaced them with Utah.

"As always, projected the No. 4 seed this time of year is always the most difficult," Crawford writes. "Utah, USC, Notre Dame, N.C. State or Clemson — those are the programs that will likely be vying for that final bid."

Crawford has Alabama and Ohio State eventually meeting in the national title game. His updated New Year's Six looks like this:

College Football Playoff Semifinal at Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Utah

College Football Playoff Semifinal at Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Georgia

Sugar Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. USC

Cotton Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Houston

Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Wisconsin

The entire list of updated 2022-23 bowl projections from 247Sports can be found right here.

As for the full schedule of all 40-plus bowl games for this season, that was released last week. Check it out.