Look: College Football Analyst Releases Updated Bowl Projections
It's June 1 and the official start of summer is around the corner. Pretty soon, it will be time for college football training camps.
This morning, 247Sports updated its bowl projections for 2022-23. Analyst Brad Crawford is in charge of the picks, and he made one major change to his playoff field.
Back in April, Crawford had Alabama meeting Notre Dame and Ohio State facing Georgia in the two College Football Playoff semifinals. This time around, he removed the Fighting Irish and replaced them with Utah.
"As always, projected the No. 4 seed this time of year is always the most difficult," Crawford writes. "Utah, USC, Notre Dame, N.C. State or Clemson — those are the programs that will likely be vying for that final bid."
Crawford has Alabama and Ohio State eventually meeting in the national title game. His updated New Year's Six looks like this:
- College Football Playoff Semifinal at Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Utah
- College Football Playoff Semifinal at Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Georgia
- Sugar Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M
- Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. USC
- Cotton Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Houston
- Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Wisconsin
The entire list of updated 2022-23 bowl projections from 247Sports can be found right here.
As for the full schedule of all 40-plus bowl games for this season, that was released last week. Check it out.