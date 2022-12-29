Look: College Football Bowl Game Field In Unacceptable Shape

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 28: The North Carolina Tar Heels marching band performs prior to the the San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl game against the Oregon Ducks at PETCO Park on December 28, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Petco Park was converted to a football field for the Holiday Bowl this Wednesday. Unfortunately, the finished product was very disappointing.

Before kickoff on Wednesday, a video showing off the field conditions surfaced on social media.

There were visible gaps between sections of the turf.

Here's the video of the turf at Petco Park:

Countless fans were baffled that North Carolina and Oregon actually played on this field.

"Why was this game moved from the chargers old stadium?? Sometimes the grass isn't greener on the other side. Pray nobody gets hurt," one fan tweeted.

Another fan said, "Maybe play in a football stadium."

Thankfully, the awful field conditions didn't stop North Carolina and Oregon from putting on a show.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and running back Mar'Keise Irving had strong performances to lead their team to victory.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, meanwhile, had 206 passing yards and three touchdowns.