Look: College Football Bowl Game Hotel Room Is Going Viral

With the Cheez-It Bowl set for Dec. 29, the college football world received an interesting update this Thursday afternoon.

According to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, four players involved in the two Cheez-It bowl games will be staying in the "Feelin' the Cheeziest" hotel rooms.

Not only will Cheez-It sponsor its own bowl game, it'll be the new title sponsor of the Citrus Bowl this season.

Let's just say the "Feelin' the Cheeziest" rooms take ad placement to another level.

Check it out:

The fun doesn't end here.

It was also announced that select fans will be allowed to stay at replica hotel rooms on the field at Camping World Stadium. This will happen the night before the Cheez-It Bowl.

The replica rooms will feature "Cheez-It sofas, blankets, pillows and – that’s right – a luxurious Cheez-It bed."