Look: College Football Bowl Season Schedule Released

After the sheer chaos of 2020, college football is on track for a full, proper season in 2021. And with the return of college football comes the return of bowl season.
According to AP college football reporter Ralph D. Russo, the full college football bowl season schedule for 2021-22 has been released. 41 regular bowl games will played, along with two College Football Playoff games on December 31, culminating in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on January 10.
This year’s College Football Playoff bowl games will be the Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Dallas and the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The national title game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
As for the other major bowl games, the Peach Bowl will take place on December 30 and pit two at-large bids against each other. The New Year’s Six will be the Rose Bowl (Big Ten vs. Pac-12), Sugar Bowl (Big 12 vs. SEC) and Fiesta Bowl (at-large vs. at-large).
Here is the full schedule for the 2021-22 college football bowl season (all times EST):
December 17:
- Bahamas Bowl, 12 pm on ESPN
- Cure Bowl, 6 pm on ESPN2
December 18:
- Boca Raton Bowl, 11 am on ESPN
- Cricket Celebration Bowl, 12 pm on ABC
- New Mexico Bowl, 2:15 pm on ESPN
- Independence Bowl, 3:30 pm on ABC
- Lendingtree Bowl, 5:45 pm on ESPN
- LA Bowl, 7:30 pm on ABC
- New Orleans Bowl, 9:15 pm on ESPN
December 20:
- Myrtle Beach Bowl, 2:30 pm on ESPN
December 21:
- Idaho Potato Bowl, 3:30 pm on ESPN
- Frisco Bowl, 7:30 pm on ESPN
December 22:
- Armed Forces Bowl, TBD on ESPN
December 23:
- Gasparilla Bowl, 7 pm on ESPN
December 24:
- Hawai’i Bowl, 8 pm on ESPN
December 25:
- Camellia Bowl, 2:30 pm on ESPN
December 27:
- Quick Lane Bowl, 11 am on ESPN
- Military Bowl, 2:30 pm on ESPN
December 28:
- Birmingham Bowl, 12 pm on ESPN
- First Responder Bowl, 3:15 pm on ESPN
- Liberty Bowl, 6:45 pm on ESPN
- GuaranteedRate Bowl, 10:15 pm on ESPN
December 29:
- Fenway Bowl, 11 am on ESPN
- Pinstripe Bowl, 2:15 pm on ESPN
- Cheez-It Bowl, 5:45 pm on ESPN
- Alamo Bowl, 9:15 pm on ESPN
December 30:
- Duke’s Mayo Bowl, 11:30 am on ESPN
- Music City Bowl, 3 pm on ESPN
- Peach Bowl, 7 pm on ESPN
- Las Vegas Bowl, 10:30 pm on ESPN
December 31:
- Gator Bowl, 11 am on ESPN
- Sun Bowl, 2 pm on CBS
- Orange Bowl, 3:30 or 7:30 pm on ESPN
- Cotton Bowl Classic, 3:30 or 7:30 pm on ESPN
January 1, 2022:
- Outback Bowl, 12 pm on ESPN2
- Fiesta Bowl, 1 pm on ESPN
- Citrus Bowl, 1 pm on ABC
- Rose Bowl Game, 5 pm on ESPN
- Sugar Bowl, 8:45 pm on ESPN
January 4:
- Texas Bowl, TBD on ESPN
Dates TBD:
- Holiday Bowl, FOX/FS1
- RedBox Bowl
- Arizona Bowl
January 10:
- College Football Playoff National Championship Game, 8 pm on ESPN
Bowls are back!!!| pic.twitter.com/Ecknrk1sVt
— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) May 27, 2021
Which college football bowl games are you looking forward to seeing this season?