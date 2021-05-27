Look: College Football Bowl Season Schedule Released

After the sheer chaos of 2020, college football is on track for a full, proper season in 2021. And with the return of college football comes the return of bowl season.

According to AP college football reporter Ralph D. Russo, the full college football bowl season schedule for 2021-22 has been released. 41 regular bowl games will played, along with two College Football Playoff games on December 31, culminating in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on January 10.

This year’s College Football Playoff bowl games will be the Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Dallas and the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The national title game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

As for the other major bowl games, the Peach Bowl will take place on December 30 and pit two at-large bids against each other. The New Year’s Six will be the Rose Bowl (Big Ten vs. Pac-12), Sugar Bowl (Big 12 vs. SEC) and Fiesta Bowl (at-large vs. at-large).

Here is the full schedule for the 2021-22 college football bowl season (all times EST):

December 17:

Bahamas Bowl, 12 pm on ESPN

Cure Bowl, 6 pm on ESPN2

December 18:

Boca Raton Bowl, 11 am on ESPN

Cricket Celebration Bowl, 12 pm on ABC

New Mexico Bowl, 2:15 pm on ESPN

Independence Bowl, 3:30 pm on ABC

Lendingtree Bowl, 5:45 pm on ESPN

LA Bowl, 7:30 pm on ABC

New Orleans Bowl, 9:15 pm on ESPN

December 20:

Myrtle Beach Bowl, 2:30 pm on ESPN

December 21:

Idaho Potato Bowl, 3:30 pm on ESPN

Frisco Bowl, 7:30 pm on ESPN

December 22:

Armed Forces Bowl, TBD on ESPN

December 23:

Gasparilla Bowl, 7 pm on ESPN

December 24:

Hawai’i Bowl, 8 pm on ESPN

December 25:

Camellia Bowl, 2:30 pm on ESPN

December 27:

Quick Lane Bowl, 11 am on ESPN

Military Bowl, 2:30 pm on ESPN

December 28:

Birmingham Bowl, 12 pm on ESPN

First Responder Bowl, 3:15 pm on ESPN

Liberty Bowl, 6:45 pm on ESPN

GuaranteedRate Bowl, 10:15 pm on ESPN

December 29:

Fenway Bowl, 11 am on ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl, 2:15 pm on ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl, 5:45 pm on ESPN

Alamo Bowl, 9:15 pm on ESPN

December 30:

Duke’s Mayo Bowl, 11:30 am on ESPN

Music City Bowl, 3 pm on ESPN

Peach Bowl , 7 pm on ESPN

, 7 pm on ESPN Las Vegas Bowl, 10:30 pm on ESPN

December 31:

Gator Bowl, 11 am on ESPN

Sun Bowl, 2 pm on CBS

Orange Bowl , 3:30 or 7:30 pm on ESPN

, 3:30 or 7:30 pm on ESPN Cotton Bowl Classic, 3:30 or 7:30 pm on ESPN

January 1, 2022:

Outback Bowl, 12 pm on ESPN2

Fiesta Bowl , 1 pm on ESPN

, 1 pm on ESPN Citrus Bowl , 1 pm on ABC

, 1 pm on ABC Rose Bowl Game , 5 pm on ESPN

, 5 pm on ESPN Sugar Bowl, 8:45 pm on ESPN

January 4:

Texas Bowl, TBD on ESPN

Dates TBD:

Holiday Bowl, FOX/FS1

RedBox Bowl

Arizona Bowl

January 10:

College Football Playoff National Championship Game, 8 pm on ESPN

