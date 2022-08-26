Look: College Football Coach Claims To Live In Haunted House

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 13 : Fans fill Rentschler Field during a game between Boise State Broncos and the Connecticut Huskies on September 13, 2014 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

After landing the head coaching gig at UConn, head coach Jim Mora moved into an old building that's on a hill above campus. Apparently, that building is haunted.

In a feature article from ESPN's Pete Thamel, it states that Mora's house features a "spooky soundtrack of doors that open at night, ominous shadows and unexplained noises."

"I just warn everyone who stays that it's haunted but they're good ghosts," Mora said, via ESPN.

Mora hasn't coached a college program since his stint at UCLA ended in 2017. In addition to dealing with unexplained activity in his house, he's trying to get over his own personal ghosts.

Mora will be tasked with reviving a football program that hasn't won more than three games in a season since 2015.

Even though it'll be tough to get UConn back on its feet, Mora is ready for the challenge.

"The challenge of going uphill and taking over a program like this," he said. "It inspires me and breathes life into me."

UConn will kick off its season this Saturday against Utah State. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. ET.