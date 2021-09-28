Look: College Football Coach Reveals Incredible Team Meal

Over the weekend, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers put together yet another dominant performance.

After a breakout 2020 season, the Chanticleers are off to an incredible start to the 2021 season. Through four games so far this season, Coastal Carolina is 4-0 and defeating opponents by an average score of 45.5 to 16.

The Chanticleers won their most recent game by a final score of 53-3 and received an awesome team meal afterwards. Assistant Director of Recruiting & Operations Matt Pearce revealed the team received burgers from McDonald’s after dropping a “50 burger” on the University of Massachusetts.

“When the offense drops a 50 burger in the game, the whole team gets burgers!,” Pearce said.

Check it out.

When the offense drops a 50 burger in the game, the whole team gets burgers! 🍔🍔🍔#BallAtTheBeach🏝😎 pic.twitter.com/j68XTi66Nd — Matt Pearce (@CoachMattPearce) September 27, 2021

Coastal Carolina will be a heavy favorite in all of its remaining games and has a great shot at making another incredible bowl game.

A potential New Year’s Six bowl could be in the team’s future if the Chanticleers finish with an undefeated record.

Next up for Coastal Carolina is a contest against the University of Louisiana-Monroe. The Chanticleers enter that game as a 34.5-point favorite.