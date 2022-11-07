Look: College Football Fans Caused An Earthquake On Saturday

BATON ROUGE, LA - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of play between the Auburn Tigers and the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It really is different in the SEC.

Over the weekend, LSU upset Alabama at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. Following the game, the Tigers students rushed the field, causing a wild scene.

On Monday morning, LSU announced that their fan base was so loud on Saturday night, the Earth literally shook beneath them.

"LSU fans shook the Earth AGAIN! At 10:03 pm Saturday night in Death Valley, @LSUfootball scored a touchdown in overtime. At 10:06, the Tigers scored the game-winning 2-point conversion. BOTH moments registered on our @LSUscience seismograph!" LSU announced.

Well done, LSU.

The Tigers notched their first truly massive win of the Brian Kelly with the victory on Saturday night against Alabama.

What does Kelly's program have in store moving forward this season?