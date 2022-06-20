Look: College Football 'Father's Day' Graphic Is Going Viral

Happy Father's Day, everyone.

The sports world has been celebrating the holiday with some heartfelt moments, but some funny jokes, as well.

One college football "Father's Day" graphic from Saturday Down South is trending on social media.

"Happy Father’s Day college football fans," Alex Ansted tweeted.

That's pretty well played, though there's certainly some recency bias put into play here.

The 2022 college football season can't come soon enough.