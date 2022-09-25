Look: College Football Game Had Bizarre Delay Saturday Night

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 26: General view Husky Stadium is pictured during a game between the Washington Huskies and the California Golden Bears on September 26, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. California won the game 30-24. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

The Washington Huskies were wrapping up their fourth win of the season when the action paused for an unexpected reason.

With 6:06 left in the fourth quarter, the Pac-12 showdown between Washington and Stanford stopped because a drone was flying over Husky Stadium.

Officials looked up in confusion as the drone hovered above the field.

FOX play-by-play announcer Alex Faust assured viewers that, despite the network having authorization to use drones for USFL games, this one didn't belong to them.

Petro Papadakis said he felt like he was looking at a UFO and expressed relief that the students attending the Saturday-night content didn't have classes the next day.

When play resumed, the Huskies improved to 4-0 with a 40-22 victory over the Cardinal. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. continued his stellar start with 309 yards and two touchdowns.

Perhaps someone really wanted to get a closer look at Washington in action. The Huskies will look to stay undefeated when facing UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Friday night.