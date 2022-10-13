Look: College Football Game Relocated Days Before Kickoff

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

This Sunday's game between Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M will no longer take place in St. Louis. It was announced just four days before the matchup that it has been moved to Simmons Bank Field.

Chris Robinson, the director of athletics for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, said the location for this weekend's matchup was changed due to "unfulfilled contractual obligations by the organizers of the St. Louis Classic."

Fortunately for both programs, they quickly changed the site for this game.

“We are thankful to our university administration and athletics department staff for quickly pivoting to ensure we are able to host Alabama A&M so that fans can still see this matchup between the football teams and experience our band and the excitement of our cheer squads,” Robinson said, via FBSchedules.com. “We were excited about taking our team, band, cheer squads and fans to St. Louis and hope that we’re able to do so in the near future.”

While this is an unfortunate development, at least the game will still be played.

The organizers of the St. Louis River City HBCU Football Classic have not yet released a statement regarding this matter.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET this Sunday.