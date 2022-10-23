Look: College Football Game Was Missing Sideline Reporter

MANHATTAN, KS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of football on the field prior to a game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Charlotte 49ers on September 9, 2017 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Sideline reporters have consistently been an integral part of football games for decades now.

However, we were missing one on Saturday night.

During the Kansas State vs. TCU game on Saturday evening, there was no sideline reporter.

This became a bit of an issue, when Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez left the game for an unknown reason.

"There is no sideline reporter on KState-TCU. Adrian Martinez has been out since the first series and the announcers seem to have no idea why. Always have a sideline reporter," Stewart Mandel tweeted on Saturday night.

It's a fair point - always have a sideline reporter.

Kansas State ended up falling to TCU, 38-28, on Saturday evening.

The Horned Frogs remained unbeaten with the big win.