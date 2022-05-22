Look: College Football Kicker's Yearbook Quote Goes Viral

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 2: A UCF Knights spirit team member waves the flag after a score in the third quarter of the ACC Championship against the Memphis Tigers at Spectrum Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

It's graduation time across the United States, as high schoolers and college students are wrapping up their final days on campus.

That means it's yearbook time, too.

A yearbook photo and quote from a college football kicker is going viral on social media on Sunday.

Here's the quote from UCF's new kicker, Colton Boomer.

Boomer is a part of UCF's 2022 recruiting class.

We're not sure what's better for a college football kicker - his yearbook quote or his last name.

Either way, it's all gold.