Look: College Football Player Calls Out Fan Base

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 28: The Arizona State Sun Devils marching band and cheerleaders perform before the college football game against the Arizona Wildcats at Sun Devil Stadium on November 28, 2009 in Tempe, Arizona. The Wildcats defeated the Sun Devils 20-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Sunday was a big day for the Arizona State football program.

The Sun Devils parted ways with head coach Herm Edwards, who had taken over as head coach following a lengthy career in the National Football League.

ASU fans are understandably frustrated at the state of the football program.

One Arizona State football player took to social media to give the fan base a message.

The Arizona State tight end took to social media to weigh in on his fan base's attitude.

Winning heals all, though.

Arizona State just needs to get back into the win column.