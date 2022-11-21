Look: College Football Player's Helmet Was Stolen

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 20: General view of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium prior to the matchup between the Mississippi Rebels and the Auburn Tigers on October 20, 2018 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

An Ole Miss football player's helmet was stolen following Saturday night's loss to Arkansas.

Thankfully, the Rebels player was able to get it back.

A video shows an Arkansas fan attempting to run off with an Ole Miss football player's helmet.

Video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

"Stay classy Arkansas," Overtime tweeted out earlier this weekend.

Police got involved and, thankfully, the helmet was ultimately returned to the Ole Miss football player.

"Let me clear the air… He ain’t take my helmet," Ole Miss' Troy Brown tweeted out.

What was that Arkansas fan thinking?

Perhaps he was just riding high from the win. Arkansas topped Ole Miss in one of the more surprising results of the 2022 season.