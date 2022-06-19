Look: College Football Players Helping Out After Historic Flooding

FRISCO, TX - JANUARY 08: North Dakota State Bison quarterback Quincy Patterson (2) gets tackled by Montana State Bobcats defensive end Daniel Hardy (44) during the FCS Championship game between the North Dakota State Bison and the Montana State Bobcats on January 8, 2022 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Montana State football players are lending a hand this weekend assisting those affected by devastating and historic flooding in the area.

The flooding, brought on by heavy rainfall and snowmelt, resulted in the shutting down of Yellowstone National Park for the first time in 34 years early last week. Over 10,000 visitors were evacuated from Yellowstone, which spans parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, as a result.

According to BBC.com, flooding is expected to reach as far as Eastern parts of Montana. Thankfully, no deaths have been reported yet, but there have been at least 10 rescues performed and some houses have been lost.

On Saturday afternoon, footage of MSU football players cleaning up some of the damage went viral on Twitter.

As heartbreaking as it is to see the images of the wreckage caused by these floods, it is heartening to see the Bobcats helping out their fellow citizens.

Hopefully, this entire situation can come to an end soon.