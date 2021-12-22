Look: CFB Playoff National Title Could Be Vacated In 1 Wild Instance

As the year draws to a close, a number of leagues and teams have found themselves dramatically affected by COVID-19. Outbreaks have become rampant in recent weeks, leading to widespread positive tests and postponements across sports.

College football is just the latest sport to experience the recent wave of cancellations, which has sparked some concern about the upcoming College Football Playoff. The CFP announced on Wednesday that any team that is unable to play as a result of positive COVID-19 tests would have to forfeit.

Naturally, that led many to question what would happen if both teams had COVID-19 issues when the National Championship game was scheduled to take place in January. The CFP’s management committee had an answer for that, but it’s one that fans will want to hear.

If both teams can’t play in the on Jan. 10, and the title game can’t be rescheduled by Jan. 14, then the matchup will be declared a “no contest” and the National Championship game will be vacated, according to Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press.

If neither team can play in the championship game by Jan. 14, the national championship is left vacated. https://t.co/56bWPndZ26 — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 22, 2021

That outcome would certainly be a jarring end to what’s been a thrilling college football season. After COVID-19 greatly impacted the 2020 campaign, the 2021 regular season had gone along without much issue.

Unfortunately, the Omicron variant has caused widespread infections across the United States and around the sports world in recent weeks. It might be the most important time of the college football season, but it’s very possible that the CFP could be affected.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 22, the two semifinal matchups are still on as scheduled for New Year’s Eve. If those games can come off without a hitch, the College Football Playoff can turn its focus to trying to play a safe national championship in January.

So, college football fans, cross your fingers.

[Ralph D. Russo]