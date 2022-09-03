Look: College Football Program Used 3 Different Quarterbacks On Opening Drive

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - NOVEMBER 19: A general view during the first half of a game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Rutgers Stadium on November 19, 2011 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Rutgers threw everything but the kitchen sink at Boston College in the first quarter of this Saturday's game.

Though it sounds too good to be true, Rutgers has already allowed three different players to attempt a pass.

Gavin Wimsatt, Evan Simon and Aron Cruickshank have all lined up at quarterback thus far.

The Scarlet Knights are trying to get creative on offense because they're without their most experienced quarterback, Noah Vedral.

Vedral, last season's starting quarterback for Rutgers, was ruled out this Saturday because of an undisclosed injury. In 2021, he had 1,813 passing yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano was unsure about his quarterback situation heading into this weekend.

"You know I don’t know if this is good or bad, but it’s good because I can tell you the truth," Schiano said, via Rutgers Wire. "Sometimes coaches tell you I haven’t and they really have. Or they’ll tell you ‘No, I haven’t.’ I’m not telling you. I can literally tell you: I’m still bouncing around in my head because I feel good with all and I think the more important thing is our team does."

Wimsatt and Simon will get most of the snaps at quarterback this afternoon.