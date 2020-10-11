Look: College Football Stadium Flooded By Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta hit the Southeast this weekend, causing millions of dollars in damage and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.

CBS reports that the hurricane did significant damage in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Hurricane Delta, now a tropical depression, made landfall near Creole, Louisiana, on Friday evening, with nearly 11 million people in the storm’s path. More than 600,000 power outages were reported across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi early Saturday afternoon as the storm’s remnants moved further inland. The hurricane slammed the same region that was devastated by Hurricane Laura just six weeks ago. As of late Saturday morning, the threat of heavy rain was continuing, according to forecasters.

A college football stadium was unfortunately in the hurricane’s path.

McNeese State released a photo of its stadium on Sunday afternoon. The field is completely under water. McNeese State is an FCS program out of Louisiana and its Cowboy Stadium is considered to be one of the top venues in the FCS.

“We will be back. We will be stronger. We are champions,” the program tweeted.

This is unfortunately the second time in two months that the area has been hit by a hurricane. McNeese State dealt with Hurricane Laura earlier this fall.

Visited McNeese a couple weeks ago, when water was only then starting to drain from the football field six weeks after Laura. Then Delta hit.https://t.co/oR1pl5xGFc https://t.co/l2EvDkCM4K — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 11, 2020

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the natural disaster.

Stay safe out there, everyone.