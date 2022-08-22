Look: College Football Stadium Flooded On Monday

DALLAS - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of before a game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on September 24, 2010 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas, Texas area has been hit with heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours.

Unfortunately, major flooding in the area has caused damage across the state, including at SMU.

SMU's football field at Gerald J. Ford Stadium appears to have been hit pretty hard.

A photo of the flooded stadium is going viral.

It's been a historic amount of rainfall in the Dallas, Texas area over the past 24-plus hours.

Stay safe out there, everyone.

SMU opens the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at North Texas. The Mustangs' first home game is set for Sept. 10 against Lamar.