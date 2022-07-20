Look: College Football Star's Gross Coffee Habit Going Viral

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 20: Will Levis #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats throws a pass against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kroger Field on November 20, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Not everyone takes their coffee their same. Some like cream, others prefer a bit of sugar.

Will Levis uses mayonnaise.

You've sadly read that right. The Kentucky quarterback puts mayo in his coffee.

Per a video shared by CBS Sports, Levis placed vast chunks of mayonnaise into his coffee. He calmly stirred as if he wasn't about to consume arguably the most disgusting combination anyone has ever created.

This isn't a new habit either. Last year, Levis explained on Kentucky Sports Radio how he first decided to defy the laws of humanity. While at a breakfast restaurant with his girlfriend, she joked that the mayonnaise must be on the table in case anyone uses it in their coffee.

So he did.

Levis also left TikTok followers queasy last summer by eating an overly ripe brown banana, peel and all.

For Kentucky's sake, hopefully Levis displays better judgement on the football field during his senior season.