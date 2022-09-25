Look: College Football Team Scored 98 Points On Saturday

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: A general view of a flyover during the singing of the National Anthem before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

We have witness some electric offensive outputs by college football teams. None of those performance top what Stephen F. Austin put up on the scoreboard this Saturday afternoon.

The Lumberjacks scored a whopping 98 points against Warner on Saturday. It could have been more, but Stephen F. Austin's head coach took mercy on Warner and kneeled the ball on the extra-point attempt.

What a showing by SFA today.

"Stephen F. Austin just scored a TD to take a 98-0 lead on Warner. The offensive was on the field for a 2pt conversion BUT THEY TOOK A KNEE!" said Chris Hassel.

Stephen F. Austin scored 35 in the first, 24 in the second, 12 in the third and 27 in the fourth. Four different players threw a touchdown pass, including four from Trae Self, two from Preston Weeks, one from Brian Mauer and another by Blake Short.

A fun day for the Lumberjacks out on the football field.