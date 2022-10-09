Look: College Football World Reacts To Erin Andrews Video
Erin Andrews doesn't cover college football anymore, though the longtime sports reporter still stays pretty close to the sport.
The Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter, who will be on the call of Sunday's Cowboys at Rams game, keeps up with her alma mater, the Florida Gators.
This week, Andrews' alma mater featured her in a pretty special hype video.
"Well this was pretty freaking cool. Thanks for having me be a part of this @gatorsfb! Work ‘Em Silly Gators," Andrews wrote.
Football fans are impressed.
"This is really good. Great job," one fan wrote.
"OKAYYYY 🔥 🐊 🔥 🐊," another fan wrote.
"Very cool!" Troy Aikman added.
"Mmmmkayyy well that gave me full body chillllsssss!!! Electric!!!" another fan added.
Florida topped Missouri, 24-17, on Saturday afternoon, to improve to 4-2 on the year.