Look: College Football World Reacts To Erin Andrews Video

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews doesn't cover college football anymore, though the longtime sports reporter still stays pretty close to the sport.

The Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter, who will be on the call of Sunday's Cowboys at Rams game, keeps up with her alma mater, the Florida Gators.

This week, Andrews' alma mater featured her in a pretty special hype video.

"Well this was pretty freaking cool. Thanks for having me be a part of this @gatorsfb! Work ‘Em Silly Gators," Andrews wrote.

Football fans are impressed.

"This is really good. Great job," one fan wrote.

"OKAYYYY 🔥 🐊 🔥 🐊," another fan wrote.

"Very cool!" Troy Aikman added.

"Mmmmkayyy well that gave me full body chillllsssss!!! Electric!!!" another fan added.

Florida topped Missouri, 24-17, on Saturday afternoon, to improve to 4-2 on the year.