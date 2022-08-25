Look: College Football World Reacts To Erin Andrews Video

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews is ready for the start of the college football season.

The Fox Sports NFL reporter is a Florida grad. With school starting and the college football season approaching, Andrews got into the school spirit.

She's ready for Florida football.

College football fans are showing their school pride, too.

"Can I get some Penn state gear please?!" one fan asked.

"Love you Erin, but GO DAWGS!!" a Georgia Bulldogs fan added.

"Chomp Chomp EA!!" another fan wrote.

Florida is set to open the 2022 college football season against No. 7 Utah.