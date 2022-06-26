Look: College Football World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Photo

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks with the media following the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs 26-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts played for two different elite college football programs in Alabama and Oklahoma.

Naturally, there might be some debating between those two schools when it comes to who Hurts identifies with more.

At this point, though, it's clear that Hurts has love for both Alabama and Oklahoma.

Hurts discussed his allegiances to Nick Saban and Lincoln Riley in an interview with Dan Patrick last year.

“I can’t put them on 3-way, I can’t do that. But I’d definitely talk to them both,” Hurts told Patrick. “The beautiful thing about both of those schools is I have so much love for both of them. I made great memories at both universities. I have a lot of respect for both coaches and what they do and what they stand for, so I’ve got to say, I’ve got the best of both worlds.”

Fans are understanding.

"Not downplaying OU fans love of Jalen but after all he did at Bama and the way he handled his departure like a boss will forever cement his place in Bama history as one of the most loved players ever. Has to," one fan admitted.

"The only time he wasn’t reppin’ Bama was the one year he was at OU. The day he was gone the Bama gear came back out," one fan added.

Of course, Hurts is repping the Eagles now.