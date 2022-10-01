Look: College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

The college football world continues to think of Lee Corso, who was not on "College GameDay" this morning due to illness, but he's reportedly feeling much better.

Saturday morning, news broke that Corso would not appear on "College GameDay" as he was feeling under the weather. Corso, 87, has been a mainstay in ESPN's college football coverage for decades.

ESPN college football announcer Chris Fowler provided an update on Corso this afternoon.

"Update after speaking with Mr Corso. He was cracking jokes and feeling OK," Fowler tweeted.

The college football world continues to pray for the ESPN college football analyst.

"Lee Corso is our modern day Keith Jackson. He IS college football," one fan tweeted.

"Get better soon Coach Corso!" another fan wrote.

"I think he’s done after this year. It’s time," one fan added on social media.

"That’s awesome. I hope he has a speedy healthy recovery," one fan added.

Get well soon, Lee!