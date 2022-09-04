Look: College Football World Reacts To UCLA's Embarrassing Crowd

PASADENA, CA - OCTOBER 29: General view during the game between the California Golden Bears and the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl on October 29, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

UCLA opened its season with a 45-17 win over Bowling Green, but fans didn't flock to the Rose Bowl for Saturday's contest.

Per Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports, 27,143 fans purchased a ticket for the game, setting a new program low at the iconic venue.

SiriusXM producer Robbie Triano shared a photo from the game that made the attendance look even worse at kickoff. Fans think the scarce turnout reflects poorly on the future Big Ten program.

However, the game took place during a scorching hot afternoon in which temperatures soared into the triple digits. Besides, UCLA's new conference is probably more concerned about TV revenue.

Those aren't the only mitigating factors. The Falcons, a Mid-American Conference program with 16 wins over the last six season, was hardly a marquee matchup. As Jeyarajah also noted, UCLA's fall semester doesn't begin until Sept. 19, and the Rose Bowl is located around 30 miles from the school's Westwood campus.

Fans who went saw the Bruins tally 626 total yards with two passing and rushing touchdowns each from quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The Rose Bowl will host another Saturday showcase when UCLA faces Alabama State at 2 p.m. local time. Let's see if more people show up for that game.