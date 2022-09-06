Look: College Football World Reacts To Wild Brawl Video

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 30: A general view of the field before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Michigan State Spartans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

There was some hellacious action in the stands during last night's Clemson-Georgia Tech game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Video of what appears to be a teenager getting the best of a young Clemson fan in a Trevor Lawrence jersey is going viral on Tuesday.

The fan watched his team win big on Monday night, but took his own personal loss.

Fan fights are becoming a common occurrence at all sporting events lately, and this one has brought out plenty of commentary from those who have seen the video.

On the field, Clemson scored 27 unanswered points to sew up a 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech.

The fourth-ranked Tigers will now take on Furman this weekend.