Look: College Football Writer Releases Final Top 25 Ballot

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after running out the clock to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The 2022 college football season has just 30 minutes of game action left in it. Pretty soon, the final top 25 rankings of the campaign will be released.

Action Network's Brett McMurphy unveiled his final AP top 25 ballot at halftime of tonight's national championship game. He has Georgia ranked No. 1, with TCU, its opponent tonight, ranked second.

Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee round out the top five, with Nos. 6-10 consisting of Alabama, Washington, Penn State, Oregon State and Florida State.

McMurphy's full top 25 can be seen below.

Georgia TCU Michigan Ohio State Tennessee Alabama Washington Penn State Oregon State Florida State Tulane Oregon Utah Kansas State USC Notre Dame LSU Clemson Troy Fresno State Mississippi State Pitt Minnesota Texas Duke

Georgia, the undefeated No. 1 team in the nation, is two quarters away from a second-straight national title.

The Bulldogs have dominated TCU at SoFi Stadium tonight, racking up 354 yards of total offense and scoring 38 first-half points.

You can catch the second half of the College Football Playoff National Championship on ESPN.