Look: College Football's 10 Most "Annoying" Fan Bases

BLACKSBURG, VA - SEPTEMBER 7: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes slaps hands with visiting fans following the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium on September 7, 2015 in Blacksburg, Virginia. Ohio State defeated Virginia Tech 42-24. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Who are the worst fans in college football?

A recent social media ranking named the 10 most "annoying" fan bases in all of college football.

There are some familiar names at the top of the poll, though it likely isn't without controversy.

Here are the 10 most "annoying" fan bases in college football, according to the podcast, Unnecessary Roughness.

The better your college football program is, the more annoying your fan base is, in all likelihood.

Who would you have at the top of the list?