Look: College Football's 3 Best Attended Stadiums This Season

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 19: General view of Michigan Stadium during a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Michigan Wolverines on November 19, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 20-10. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

With the college football season set to conclude next Monday night, it's time to look at the best attendance averages in the country.

According to D1.Ticker, Michigan Stadium had the highest attendance average this season. The Wolverines had 110,246 fans per home game.

Penn State's Beaver Stadium came in second with an average of 107,379 fans per game. The Nittany Lions are known for having one of the best home-field advantages in college football.

The third venue on this list is Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes averaged 104,663 fans during home games.

On one hand, it's very impressive that the Big Ten claimed the top three home attendance averages in college football this season.

On the other hand, we shouldn't really be surprised by these statistics. Michigan Stadium, Beaver Stadium and Ohio Stadium are all iconic venues.

We'll see if Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State can top these attendance averages next season.