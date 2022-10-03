Look: College Football's Week 7 Schedule Is Loaded

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 15: Jalen Hurd #1 of the Tennessee Volunteers is tackled by Joshua Frazier #69 of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2016 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

We have a solid crop of college football games on the slate in Week 6, but Week 7 could be special.

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic tweeted a list of the matchups scheduled for October 15, and it is loaded.

We've got showdowns in every Power 5 conference, plus a marquee non-conference game between Arkansas and BYU.

Penn State-Michigan and Alabama-Tennessee should be matchups featuring two top 10 teams. Utah-USC could be as well, depending on how next week's rankings shake out.

TCU-Oklahoma State is an early battle for Big 12 supremacy, and Doak Campbell Stadium will be rocking for Florida State-Clemson. At the same time in Gainesville, The Swamp will be a madhouse for the visiting Tigers.

Lastly, don't sleep on Arkansas-BYU, as the Cougars have a chance to make a statement against the Razorbacks after facing Notre Dame this week.

Is it October 15 yet?