ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast live from Columbus, Ohio next weekend.

Ohio State is set to host Notre Dame in the first primetime contest of the season.

Ahead of kickoff on Saturday night, College GameDay will air live from Columbus on Saturday morning.

Jack Harlow will be the first celebrity guest picker of the season.

Harlow, a Louisville fan, will also be performing live on College GameDay.

Week 1 should be fun.