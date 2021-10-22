Look: College GameDay Will Have A Special Guest This Weekend

ESPN’s College GameDay is paying a visit to one of the biggest Pac-12 games of the season this Saturday. It’s only fitting they bring on one of the conference’s biggest supporters.

The legendary Bill Walton will reportedly join Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the College GameDay crew on Saturday morning. It’s unclear if he’ll be the guest picker (we hope so) or just a guest on an earlier segment.

Walton is probably the Pac-12’s biggest and most notable supporter. Regardless of the conference’s out-of-conference performances over the years, Walton has coined the Pac-12 the “conference of champions” for years.

There’s no doubt Walton will become unleashed with a full Pac-12 crowd behind him this Saturday.

Bill Walton will be on ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday at UCLA. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) October 22, 2021

Obviously Bill Walton loves UCLA, but he’s also known to have a great love for the University of Oregon and the city of Eugene. He’ll probably end up coining both the Ducks and Bruins championship contenders on Saturday.

As for the actual game, the No. 10 Oregon Ducks will take on the Bruins at the Rose Bowl this Saturday. The Ducks are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, but they have no room for error the rest of this season.

Oregon hasn’t looked like a playoff team since its marquee win over Ohio State in Week 2. The Ducks have since looked shaky in wins over Arizona and Cal and a loss to Stanford. They can quiet the critics this Saturday against UCLA.

The Bruins gained plenty of credibility with a win over LSU earlier this season. But losses to Fresno State and Arizona State have somewhat ruined what could’ve been a special start to the year. A win over Oregon would get UCLA back on track.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Southern California this Saturday to preview Oregon-UCLA.