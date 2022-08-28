Look: Crazy Stat About Nebraska's Losing Streak Going Viral

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost looks on during an college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nebraska started its 2022 season just as the last one ended by suffering another close loss.

Despite possessing a 28-17 lead in the third quarter, the Cornhuskers fell short in Saturday's 31-28 loss to Northwestern. The program's losing streak, dating back to last season, extended to seven games.

As noted by Big Ten Network's Dave Revsine, Nebraska has set a dubious NCAA record by dropping all those games by a single-digit margin.

Furthermore, all nine of Nebraska's losses last year came by nine points or fewer. The school hasn't suffered a double-digit defeat since a 41-23 loss to Illinois on Nov. 21, 2020.

Before earning their last victory, a 56-7 blowout over Northwestern, the Huskers lost by seven on the road to then-No. 3 Oklahoma and fell to No. 20 Michigan State in overtime.

A team's performance in close games often regresses to the mean, so Nebraska fans could take the glass-half-full approach. That's especially the case since last year's streak included close calls against Michigan and Ohio State.

The Night Cap's Tim Murray noted just how much Nebraska has underperformed based on its point differential.

However, almost isn't good enough for most fans. That's especially the case after squandering a lead with three turnovers and a strange onside kick that helped spark Northwestern's comeback.

"We've just lost too many close games," Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said after the game Saturday, per ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg. "These guys need something to believe in. We need to believe in ourselves in a team. I think they do."

Nebraska will look to get back in the win column when hosting North Dakota on Saturday.