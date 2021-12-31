Look: Crazy Total Yardage Disparity Between Alabama, Cincinnati

The first of two College Football Playoff semi-final games kicked off this afternoon as the Classic Bowl started.

No. 1 Alabama entered as a heavy favorite over No. 4 Cincinnati and showed why in the first half. The Crimson Tide opened the game with a long touchdown drive that saw the team run the ball 10 times.

It didn’t take long to figure out that Cincinnati was going to have a tough time moving the ball. After a field goal in the Bearcats’ opening drive, the team struggled to move the ball.

On the other side, the Crimson Tide had no trouble ripping off big chunks of yardage in the running game. With the Bearcats focused on the run, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young found his first touchdown on a 44-yard strike in the second quarter.

After one half of play, the Crimson Tide have a hefty yardage advantage: 302-76 to be exact.

1st half yards: Alabama 302

The Bearcats managed just 59 yards through the air and another 17 on the ground. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide have over 170 yards on the ground and another 130 through the air.

Despite the significant yardage difference, Cincinnati only trails by two touchdowns.