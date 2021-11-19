The Spun

Look: Crowd At Tonight’s Louisville-Duke Game Is Horrendous

The Duke football team takes the field.DURHAM, NC - OCTOBER 21: The Duke Blue Devils run onto the field before their game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Wallace Wade Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Duke Blue Devils hosted the Louisville Cardinals in an ACC showdown.

Duke entered the game with a 3-7 record and was the heavy underdog despite being at home. It’s been a tough season for the Blue Devils, who won’t be going bowling this year.

With Duke’s struggles in mind, it wasn’t a shock to see there were a few empty seats at tonight’s game. However, the number of empty seats was somewhat shocking – even for a basketball school.

A photo from Louisville beat writer Kelly Dickey showed just how sparse the crowd was at kickoff.

Check it out.

Perhaps the fans just needed some more time to get to their seats. Kickoff was set for 7:30 p.m. ET, so it’s possible fans needed a little extra time to travel to the game.

That being said, the student section appears to be lacking as well.

