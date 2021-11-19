Look: Crowd At Tonight’s Louisville-Duke Game Is Horrendous

On Thursday night, the Duke Blue Devils hosted the Louisville Cardinals in an ACC showdown.

Duke entered the game with a 3-7 record and was the heavy underdog despite being at home. It’s been a tough season for the Blue Devils, who won’t be going bowling this year.

With Duke’s struggles in mind, it wasn’t a shock to see there were a few empty seats at tonight’s game. However, the number of empty seats was somewhat shocking – even for a basketball school.

A photo from Louisville beat writer Kelly Dickey showed just how sparse the crowd was at kickoff.

Check it out.

Late arriving crowd at Duke as Louisville receives the opening kickoff pic.twitter.com/o88d5wBypq — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) November 19, 2021

Perhaps the fans just needed some more time to get to their seats. Kickoff was set for 7:30 p.m. ET, so it’s possible fans needed a little extra time to travel to the game.

That being said, the student section appears to be lacking as well.