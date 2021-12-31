Look: Crying Pitt Fan Is Going Viral After Peach Bowl Collapse

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Panthers entered the Peach Bowl against Michigan State without star quarterback Kenny Pickett.

The Heisman Trophy finalist opted to skip the bowl game and focus his efforts on getting ready for the NFL. With Pickett out, the Panthers were down to backup quarterback Nick Patti.

Unfortunately for him, he suffered an injury in the first quarter and was ruled out of the rest of the game. Down to their third-string quarterback, Pitt put together valiant effort.

In fact, the Panthers actually held a 21-10 lead in the fourth quarter. Michigan State didn’t go down without a fight, though. The Spartans scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter en route to a 31-21 win.

Following the devastating loss, one Pitt fan was feeling down. Cameras spotted him with his face buried in a towel.

It was a tough end to an incredible season for the Panthers. After entering the 2021 campaign without lofty expectations, Pitt went on to win the ACC title and made a prestigious bowl game.

The future is bright, even if tonight’s loss stings.