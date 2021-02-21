Look: Deion Sanders Has Special Guest At His Coaching Debut

You had to know that Deion Sanders was going to bring the stars out during his tenure as head football coach at Jackson State.

Today is Deion’s coaching debut, and one of his former Hall of Fame teammates with the Dallas Cowboys is in attendance. Troy Aikman is at JSU for the Tigers’ season opener against Edward Waters.

He came prepared too, with a large jug of water. Apparently, there is no running water at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Troy Aikman is in Jackson to see Deion Sanders' first game as coach and he brought a giant jug of water. There is no running water at the stadium. (h/t @NoahNewmanWJTV) pic.twitter.com/CNCatUWbid — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 21, 2021

Aikman also had some kind words for the media towards his former Dallas comrade.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him, what he has meant to me, and I just think the world of him,” Aikman told reporters. “When I found out they were playing this game in the spring and I was going to be able to make it, I said there’s no way I’m not going to be here in Jackson.”

Troy Aikman speaks with the media about attending his good friend Deion Sanders' first game at Jackson State. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/jnPnUDD7qU — Noah Newman (@NoahNewmanWJTV) February 21, 2021

Sanders’ squad is off to a strong start today. They lead Edward Waters, an NAIA program out of Jacksonville, Fla., 17-0 in the second quarter.