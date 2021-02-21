Look: Deion Sanders Has Special Guest At His Coaching Debut

The Spun

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Deion Sanders of the NLF 100 All-Time Team is honored on the field prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

You had to know that Deion Sanders was going to bring the stars out during his tenure as head football coach at Jackson State.

Today is Deion’s coaching debut, and one of his former Hall of Fame teammates with the Dallas Cowboys is in attendance. Troy Aikman is at JSU for the Tigers’ season opener against Edward Waters.

He came prepared too, with a large jug of water. Apparently, there is no running water at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Aikman also had some kind words for the media towards his former Dallas comrade.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him, what he has meant to me, and I just think the world of him,” Aikman told reporters. “When I found out they were playing this game in the spring and I was going to be able to make it, I said there’s no way I’m not going to be here in Jackson.”

Sanders’ squad is off to a strong start today. They lead Edward Waters, an NAIA program out of Jacksonville, Fla., 17-0 in the second quarter.


