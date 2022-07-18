Look: Deion Sanders Getting Praised For His Salary Decision

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders is investing his own money into improving Jackson State's football facilities.

The head coach announced on Instagram, via the Clarion Ledger, that he will donate half of his $300,000 annual salary to complete the program's renovations. He hopes to have the updated facilities ready by Aug. 4, a month before the team's season-opener against Florida A&M.

"I'll put half on it to get this done," Sanders said. "If you don't believe me, check me. I will send you the receipts."

Fans celebrated Prime Time's commitment to his school on Twitter.

The Tigers have grown immensely under Sanders' watch. Last year, they went undefeated in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and finished 11-2.

They also made a major splash by landing cornerback Travis Hunter, the nation's top recruit.

Sanders has transformed the small HBCU program into a burgeoning powerhouse, and he's looking to keep building on that success by fortifying their resources before the 2022 campaign.