Look: Deion Sanders Had An Interesting Guest Speak To His Team

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders isn’t afraid to think outside of the box, and he proved that by bringing in a very interesting guest to speak with his players.

Earlier this season, the Jackson State football team was greeted by Brittany Renner. She was brought in to discuss relationships and how athletes can educate themselves on this topic.

“It’s my responsibility as a Coach to prepare my young men for any and everything on the field and off,” Sanders wrote. “I brought in Brittany Renner to educate them on how the game is played between man & woman at their age & stage. The message may not be for everybody but trust me it’s for somebody.”

Several people applauded Sanders for teaching his athletes about life – in addition to football, of course.

Here’s the video that Sanders shared on Instagram:

This isn’t the first time that Renner has been on Jackson State’s campus this season. She met with a number of Jackson State football players back in October.

Renner was a soccer player during her college days. She was the MVP of 2010 SWAC Women’s Soccer All-Tournament Team, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Hopefully, the Jackson State football team was able to learn a thing or two from the encounter.