Look: Deion Sanders Had Special Guest At Football Camp

Deion Sanders is trying to build Jackson State into a juggernaut. To do so, he needs to garner publicity. That may prove easy, thanks to a few of his friends.

Sanders and the Tigers hosted a football camp this weekend. It gave prospects the opportunity to impress Sanders and one other NFL legend.

The Jackson State head coach invited NFL legend Terrell Owens to attend his camp over the weekend. T.O. not only attended – he took actual reps against defensive-back prospects. Some of the players put up a good fight against the NFL legend.

Take a look.

It’s worth the reminder Terrell Owens is 47 years old. At his age, it’s remarkable how well he still moves. It’s also worth giving a shout-out for the defenders who were brave enough to go one-on-one with the former NFL great.

If Sanders keeps bringing players like Owens to Jackson State, he’s going to put the Tigers on the map in no time. In his first season at Jackson State earlier this year, Sanders went 3-0 to begin his coaching career. The Tigers proceeded to lose their last three before earning a win in their season-finale due to a forfeit from their opponent.

Aspirations are sky-high for Sanders and the Tigers this upcoming season. Jackson State should have no problem building upon the solid foundation Sanders put in place earlier this year.