Head coach Deion Sanders was on the sideline when his Jackson State Tigers played Alcorn State on Saturday afternoon.

Sanders, 54, underwent foot surgery in late September to repair an issue he’s dealt with for years. He’s since dealt with further complications, including a frustrating recovery process.

Because of those complications, Sanders has had to use a wheelchair as he’s attempted to resume his coaching duties. The Jackson State head coach was spotted in the wheelchair last Saturday. He used it once again on Saturday afternoon.

Sanders returned to the sideline for Jackson State’s clash with Alcorn State. Take a look.

GAME TIME BABY! The Vet is about to be packed with 60k+ for our rivalry game vs Alcorn State @GoJSUTigersFB pic.twitter.com/4gTarv2vpt — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) November 20, 2021

It’s awesome to see Deion Sanders in such good spirit after what’s been a frustrating couple of weeks for him.

Here’s what the NFL legend had to say about his recovery and use of a wheelchair in a recent press conference:

“Lord I thank you, I see you hear me say that and you don’t know where that comes from,” Sanders said, via the Clarion Ledger. “It’s a wheelchair right here and I’m in that chair, nevertheless I say Lord I thank you. I can’t walk on my own and people have to help me get in and out of everything, but I say Lord I thank you. It’s hard to even make it to the bathroom by myself without the assistance of others, but Lord I thank you.”