Look: Deion Sanders Is Back On The Sideline For Jackson State’s Game

Deion Sanders coaching for Jackson State.MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders talk with his quarterback Jalon Jones #4 of the Jackson State Tigers during a time out during the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Head coach Deion Sanders was on the sideline when his Jackson State Tigers played Alcorn State on Saturday afternoon.

Sanders, 54, underwent foot surgery in late September to repair an issue he’s dealt with for years. He’s since dealt with further complications, including a frustrating recovery process.

Because of those complications, Sanders has had to use a wheelchair as he’s attempted to resume his coaching duties. The Jackson State head coach was spotted in the wheelchair last Saturday. He used it once again on Saturday afternoon.

Sanders returned to the sideline for Jackson State’s clash with Alcorn State. Take a look.

It’s awesome to see Deion Sanders in such good spirit after what’s been a frustrating couple of weeks for him.

Here’s what the NFL legend had to say about his recovery and use of a wheelchair in a recent press conference:

“Lord I thank you, I see you hear me say that and you don’t know where that comes from,” Sanders said, via the Clarion Ledger. “It’s a wheelchair right here and I’m in that chair, nevertheless I say Lord I thank you. I can’t walk on my own and people have to help me get in and out of everything, but I say Lord I thank you. It’s hard to even make it to the bathroom by myself without the assistance of others, but Lord I thank you.”

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.