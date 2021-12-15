Deion Sanders may have just pulled off a first in the history of college football recruiting. If the reports are true, he may have just flipped the top recruit in the country from a Power Five school to his FCS program.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, 2022 five-star Travis Hunter has decommitted from Florida State and will head to Jackson State instead. Per the report, FSU were informed this morning that Hunter is leaving.

Hunter is the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2022 per 247Sports. He is considered a generational talent who plays cornerback and wide receiver at an elite level. He’s also drawn comparisons to the great Charles Woodson.

Needless to say, such an acquisition by any school, let alone an HBCU in the FCS, would be an all-time coup. An official announcement could be coming soon.

A source said that FSU has been informed that Hunter is heading to Jackson State. https://t.co/5xEoganzQd — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 15, 2021

Deion Sanders made waves from the get-go when he was hired by Jackson State. Aside from the pageantry, he hired an elite coaching staff with members who had experience at the NFL and Power Five level.

But that almost paled in comparison to what Sanders did in recruiting. He convinced numerous players in FBS to take their talents to Jackson State instead.

In his first year, the pandemic limited Jackson State to just seven games. They went 4-3 though one of those wins was via forfeit. But Sanders really put things together this year.

The Tigers went 10-1 in the regular season then crushed Prairie View A&M in the SWAC Championship Game. They will now face South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl.

But with Travis Hunter on their side, Deion Sanders and the Tigers could change the way people view HBCUs in college football forever.

UPDATE: At his official announcement, Hunter committed to Jackson State.