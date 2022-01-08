Look: Deion Sanders Lands Another Top Commitment At Jackson State

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is not messing around.

Sanders is attempting to shift the tides of college football. He began the process last month when Travis Hunter – the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle – shocked the world and committed and signed with Jackson State.

Hunter isn’t the only elite recruit joining Sanders and the Tigers. Jackson State hauled in another on Saturday during the All-American Bowl.

Kevin Coleman, an elite four-star pass catcher, chose Jackson State over Florida State, Miami, Oregon and USC on Saturday.

WR Kevin Coleman, No. 1 in the #SI99, just committed to play for Jackson State and @DeionSanders 🙌 (via @NBCSports)pic.twitter.com/LZgVCX2swS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 8, 2022

In the end, Kevin Coleman couldn’t turn down the opportunity to play for Deion Sanders.

“I really stamped my final decision (Friday),” Coleman said, via 247Sports. “Really just talked to my parents, told them the decision I was making was to be different to make my own legacy, to make change.

“Primetime, why not play with the best. … Coach Prime I believe in him and trust him. I believe he’s going to get me where I want to go. Also I believe in myself. I feel like you can go anywhere and compete. Feel like one day everybody going to see kids can go anywhere and compete and make it anywhere. I trust that Primetime is going to develop and trust he’s going to put right people in the room to develop me. I just felt I could do it there.”